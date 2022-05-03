Kaylen Thomas Ravenwood All-State
Carl Edmondson Jr.

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced the boys and girls wrestling all-state teams in classes for Division I and Division II on Monday for the 2021-22 season.

The following Nashville-area wrestlers earned all-state status:

BOYS

Class A

113

Steve Ramos, Martin Luther King, Sr.

132

Grant Hawkinson, Page, Jr.

152

Thomas Magness, Harpeth, Jr.

160

Will Parcel, Page, Sr.

170

Kyle Watts, White House Heritage, Sr.

182

Kendrick Curtis, Fairview, Jr.

220

Jacob Clevenger, Fairview, Sr.

Jerry Campbell, East Nashville, Sr.

285

Kaymon Overton, East Nashville, Sr.

Class AA

106

James Hicks, Wilson Central, Fr.

113

Russell Ford, Independence, Jr.

Owen Gobel, Franklin, Sr.

120

Jarvis Little, Summit, So.

Nicholas Mercante, Wilson Central, Jr.

126

Justin Bradford, Blackman, Sr.

132

Hunter Sturgill, Heritage, Fr.

Landon Desselle, Summit, So.

Grant Myers, Blackman, Jr.

138

Mason Sells, Blackman, Jr.

Spencer Kon, Independence, So.

145

Finley Jameson, Summit, Jr.

Riley Fort, Wilson Central, Jr.

152

Charles McTorry, Nolensville, So.

160

Drew Dodson, Ravenwood, Sr.

170

Anthony Pyron, Mt. Juliet, Sr.

Wyatt Gibbs, Brentwood, Jr.

182

Jashua Chew, Blackman, Sr.

195

Connor Milhorn, Siegel, Sr.

220

Theron Gaines, Oakland, Sr.

Noah Todd, Wilson Central, Jr.

285

Ryan Smith, Summit, Sr.

Division II

106

Joe Calvin, Father Ryan, So.

113

Brody Gobbell, Father Ryan, Fr.

120

Calvin Eason, Father Ryan, Sr.

Andrew Connow, Pope John Paul II, Fr.

126

Casen Roark, Father Ryan, Fr.

132

Chancery Deane, Father Ryan, Fr.

138

Sawyer Rutherford, Father Ryan, Fr.

Carson Smith, Brentwood Academy, Jr.

145

Mac Russ, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.

Ben Stigamier, Father Ryan, Sr.

152

Matt Oberlander, Father Ryan, Jr.

160

Joe Terry, Father Ryan, Sr.

170

Henry Rodgers, Father Ryan, Sr.

Riley Clark, Brentwood Academy, Sr.

182

Ben Marchetti, Father Ryan, Sr.

Miller Barnett, Battle Ground Academy, Sr.

195

Johnothon Moore, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.

Tim Brunet, Father Ryan, Jr.

220

Gabe Fisher, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.

Jackson Wells, Brentwood Academy, Sr.

285

Abraham Cromartie, Father Ryan, Jr.

Andrew Pederson, Brentwood Academy, So.

GIRLS

100

Vivian Mariscal, Nashville Overton, So.

Rylee Lent, Independence, Jr.

Kiley McNerney, Riverdale, Jr.

107

Grace Elliott, Siegel, Sr.

114

Mila Risner, Oakland, Jr.

126

Kristen Allsup, Dickson County, Jr.

132

Kaylen Thomas, Ravenwood, Sr.

138

Brooklyn Long, Independence, Jr.

Emma Stephenson, Summit, Sr.

145

Bryce White, Cane Ridge, Sr.