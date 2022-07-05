The NBA offseason jumped into high gear last week as free agency officially began on Thursday night. After the dust settled, several local athletes are headed to new destinations.
Former Vanderbilt Commodore Damian Jones was one of the first reported free agent signings. The two-time NBA champion signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for the veteran minimum, joining a roster featuring the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.
Jones, who was a two-time first-team All-SEC performer at Vanderbilt, won the 2017 and 2018 NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors and has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, and Phoenix Suns since entering the league in 2016.
Another former Commodore, Aaron Nesmith, got traded from the Boston Celtics to the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Fresh off an appearance in the NBA Finals, the Celtics landed point guard Malcolm Brogdon in exchange for Nesmith, Daniel Theis, and a first-round pick.
Nesmith, who was drafted 14th overall by the Celtics in 2020, played in 52 regular season games and 15 playoff outings for Boston en route to the Finals.
The Celtics did hang on to their other former ‘Dore. Big man Luke Kornet resigned on a two-year deal. The one-time first-team All-SEC member has also played for the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks since going undrafted in 2017.
Two-time first-team All-SEC honoree Scotty Pippen Jr. officially inked a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NBA Draft in June. He and Jones will give the Lakers two former ‘Dores.
Following a career year in which he made his first all-star game, Brentwood Academy and Vanderbilt alum Darius Garland signed a five-year, $193 million maximum designated rookie contract to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Garland, a three-time Tennessee Mr. Basketball winner, averaged a career-high in points (21.7), assists (8.6), rebounds (3.3), and steals (1.3) per game while leading the Cavaliers to a 22-win improvement. His extension is the largest in franchise history and could be worth as much as $231 million pending on the incentives.
The Memphis Grizzlies had a busy start to the NBA offseason. After finishing with the second-best record in the NBA, a franchise record-tying 56 wins, the Grizzlies locked up star Ja Morant for the foreseeable future with a five-year, $231 million deal.
Morant, who was Second-Team All-NBA, an All-Star, and the league’s Most Improved Player last season, did lose some of his key teammates. Small forward Kyle Anderson signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves for two years, $18 million, and guard De’Anthony Melton was sent to the Philadelphia 76ers on draft night for Danny Green and the 23rd pick, Colorado State’s David Roddy.
To top it off, amidst all the news, the Grizzlies announced that Morant’s partner-in-crime Jaren Jackson Jr. would be out for four-to-six months for foot surgery due to a stress fracture.
However, the Grizzlies did re-sign backup point guard Tyus Jones, who broke the record for best assist-to-turnover ratio in NBA history last season, to a two-year, $30 million deal.
With Roddy, 19th pick Jake LaRavia, 38th pick Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler (a Memphis native), 47th pick Vince Williams, and undrafted signing Kenneth Lofton Jr. joining the roster, former Tennessee Vol Yves Pons (a two-way roster member for the Grizzlies last season) will likely be squeezed out of a roster spot.
