Tennessee was named the number one overall seed during the 2022 NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Monday, keeping the Vols atop the college baseball landscape as they have been for most of the season.
Tennessee cemented its status as the number one team in the nation on Sunday when they defeated Florida 8-5 in the SEC title game in Hoover, Alabama to clinch the program's fourth SEC Tournament championship.
Prior to the 2021 iteration, the Vols had yet to win a game in the SEC's expanded tournament format. After back-to-back appearances in the championship game, they will be taking home their first trophy since 1995.
Tennessee never trailed throughout the tournament, landing three players on the all-tournament team: pitcher Chase Dollander, third baseman Trey Lipscomb, and outfielder Drew Gilbert, the Tournament MVP.
The Vols enter the 2022 NCAA Tournament as the hosts of the Knoxville Regional for the second straight year and the seventh overall. Should Tennessee advance, they will combine with the Statesboro Regional to form the Knoxville Super Regional.
Tennessee (53-7) will host No. 2 Georgia Tech (at-large bid, 34-22), Big South champs No. 3 Campbell (40-17), and SWAC champs No. 4 Alabama State (34-23) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, where the Vols are 34-3 on the season and 17-7 in past regionals.
Tennessee's first game will take place on Friday, June 3 at 5 p.m. against Alabama State.
Vanderbilt (36-21) is headed to the Corvallis Regional, hosted by third overall seed Oregon State (44-15). The last time the No. 2 Commodores did not host a regional was in 2017 when they were slotted in the Clemson Regional and the Corvallis Super Regional, where they lost to the Beavers in the Super Regional.
The Beavers won an at-large bid after a strong season in the Pac-12. They are currently ranked second overall in RPI with a whopping 33 top-100 wins, the same number the top-seeded Vols have.
Also in the Corvallis Super Regional are WCC champs No. 3 San Diego (36-18) and WAC champs No. 4 New Mexico State (24-32). Vanderbilt will take on San Diego in the region opener on Friday at 3 p.m.
In total, nine SEC teams made the tournament, tying the ACC for the conference with the most teams in the field. Currently, Tennessee is first in RPI while Vanderbilt sits at seventh. The SEC has seven of the RPI's top-25 teams.
