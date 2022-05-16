It may have taken two days to complete the game, but the Nolensville softball team are district champs all the same after defeating Summit 9-4 at Ravenwood High School in the District 12-4A title game on Saturday morning in an outing that began on Friday night.
Multiple weather delays lead to a postponement of Friday night's action, causing the Knights to have to wait just a little longer for the program's first district trophy.
Starting pitcher Rylan Smith, the district MVP, once again came up big for the Knights, pitching all seven innings over the two days, allowing just four hits and three runs while dealing 12 strikeouts.
However, three of those hits were early Summit home runs. The Spartans took a 2-1 lead into Saturday morning and a quick 3-2 lead once the restart began thanks to long-range bombs from sophomore Ashlyn Easley and freshmen Saniya Hunter and Lakyn Canada.
Nolensville's bats kept responding, notching a whopping 18 hits in the win to back up Smith's stellar outing on the mound. Smith herself led the way with a 4-for-4 performance, while senior Paige Dickinson batted 3-for-3 and freshman Addi Leichty was 3-for-4.
Ryan and sophomores Sydney Dickinson and Kendra McNeil all drove in two RBI.
The Knights took the lead for good in the fifth thanks to a five-hit, three-run inning to pull ahead 5-3.
Nolensville will host District 11-4A runner-up on Monday at 6 p.m. in the regional tournament, while Summit will visit District 11-4A champion Franklin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.