It was a successful afternoon for Bethany Stineman at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida on Thursday as the Nolensville High School student won the gold medal in the mini-javelin throw.
Stineman, who has been competing in Special Olympics competitions for 10 years, will also be competing in the shot put and the long jump over the weekend.
She qualified for the USA Games all the way back in 2019, but the meet was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, Stineman was recognized by the Nolensville Board of Commissioners for her accomplishments.
More information about the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, including on how to watch the events, can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.