On Monday, Major League Baseball (MLB) and USA Baseball announced a list of the nation's best 18-and-under players that will be participating in the 2022 Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) League, and the group included a trio of local athletes.
Nolensville pitcher Ethan McElvain, Lipscomb Academy pitcher Miller Green, and Montgomery Bell Academy pitcher Christian Lim were chosen for the event, which takes place from June 29 through July 6 at the National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.
The 100 upcoming seniors will be split into four teams of 25 for intra-squad scrimmages. Players will play for spots on the 18U National Team and the MLB-USA Baseball High School All-American Game and will be assessed for next year's MLB Draft.
McElvain has previous experience with USA Baseball. The Vanderbilt commit was on the 15U team that won gold at the 2019 World Baseball Softball Confederation U-15 World Cup Americas Qualifier.
The former Mr. Baseball finalist earned All-District honors after returning from injury last season. His brother Chris is a pitcher for Vanderbilt.
Green, who is also a prolific first baseman in addition to his status as a pitcher, is committed to Georgia Tech. He helped lead Lipscomb Academy to the DII-AA state championship game.
Lim, a Stanford commit, was named to the DII-AA Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association All-State team this season, as was Green.
