For the third time this season, Page (12-5-5) and Murfreesboro Central ended regulation tied. And for the second time this season, after Murfreesboro Central's win in the district championship game, these two teams came down to penalties.
But this time, the Patriots came out on top, winning 4-2 on penalties to claim the Region 6-AA title.
Once again, goalkeeper Jack Gorman came through with a huge performance. The senior held Murfreesboro Central scoreless through regulation and extra time before making two stops in the penalty kick shootout.
Now, the Patriots will advance to Saturday's sectional round, where they will host White House Heritage (11-5-2) with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
