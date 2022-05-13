Page (10-5-5) boys soccer took on Central Magnet in the District 11-AA championship game on Thursday night in Murfreesboro, falling in a penalty kick shootout 4-3 after a 100 scoreless minutes in regulation and extra time.
The Patriots already clinched a spot in the region tournament prior to the loss. They will travel to Fairview to face the District 12-AA champions in an all-Williamson County matchup on Tuesday, May 17.
Following the match on Thursday night, the All-District teams and awards were announced, and the following Patriots were honored:
Jack Gorman Co-District MVP
Dominick Quarantello Co-Defensive MVP
Parker Walls 1st Team All District
David McDougall 1st Team All District
Logan Mueller 1st Team All District
Hyatt MacDonald 2nd Team All District
Drew Burns 2nd Team All District
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.