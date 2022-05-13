Page Soccer
Via @PageHighSoccer on Twitter

Page (10-5-5) boys soccer took on Central Magnet in the District 11-AA championship game on Thursday night in Murfreesboro, falling in a penalty kick shootout 4-3 after a 100 scoreless minutes in regulation and extra time. 

The Patriots already clinched a spot in the region tournament prior to the loss. They will travel to Fairview to face the District 12-AA champions in an all-Williamson County matchup on Tuesday, May 17. 

Following the match on Thursday night, the All-District teams and awards were announced, and the following Patriots were honored: 

Jack Gorman Co-District MVP

Dominick Quarantello Co-Defensive MVP

Parker Walls 1st Team All District

David McDougall 1st Team All District

Logan Mueller 1st Team All District

Hyatt MacDonald 2nd Team All District

Drew Burns 2nd Team All District