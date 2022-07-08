TSWA logo

On Thursday, the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) announced its all-state softball teams for the 2022 season.

Take a look below at which Williamson County and Nashville-area players were honored. 

Class A

OF: Bella Bain, Eagleville, Jr.

UT: Addisyn Linton, Eagleville, Fr.

Class AAAA

C: Brooke Ramsey, Stewarts Creek, Sr.

IF: Taelor Chang, Wilson Central, Sr.

OF: Reagan Duran, Siegel, Sr.

OF: Saviya Morgan, Columbia Central, So.

OF: Maliyah Wilkins, Green Hill, So.

P: Kaleigh Pitzer, Wilson Central, Sr.

P: Brie Asmondy, Springfield, Sr.

Division II-A

C: Heather Scales, Donelson Christian Academy, Fr.

IF: Presley Rader, Davidson Academy, Sr.

IF: Rose Davis, Middle Tennessee Christian, Jr.

IF: Tori Duval, Columbia Academy, Sr.

P: Averi Slaughter, Columbia Academy, Sr.

P: Baily Shepard, Donelson Christian Academy, Fr.

UT: Myleah Hardy, Columbia Academy, Sr.

Division II-AA

IF: Emma Price, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Sr.

UT: Addy Grace Summers, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Jr.