On Thursday, the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) announced its all-state softball teams for the 2022 season.
Take a look below at which Williamson County and Nashville-area players were honored.
Class A
OF: Bella Bain, Eagleville, Jr.
UT: Addisyn Linton, Eagleville, Fr.
Class AAAA
C: Brooke Ramsey, Stewarts Creek, Sr.
IF: Taelor Chang, Wilson Central, Sr.
OF: Reagan Duran, Siegel, Sr.
OF: Saviya Morgan, Columbia Central, So.
OF: Maliyah Wilkins, Green Hill, So.
P: Kaleigh Pitzer, Wilson Central, Sr.
P: Brie Asmondy, Springfield, Sr.
Division II-A
C: Heather Scales, Donelson Christian Academy, Fr.
IF: Presley Rader, Davidson Academy, Sr.
IF: Rose Davis, Middle Tennessee Christian, Jr.
IF: Tori Duval, Columbia Academy, Sr.
P: Averi Slaughter, Columbia Academy, Sr.
P: Baily Shepard, Donelson Christian Academy, Fr.
UT: Myleah Hardy, Columbia Academy, Sr.
Division II-AA
IF: Emma Price, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Sr.
UT: Addy Grace Summers, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.