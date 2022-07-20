The 2022 MLB Draft concluded on Tuesday with a third day of action. Let's take a look at which local prospects were taken in rounds 11 through 20.
Although no Williamson County or Davidson County prep alums were taken in the final rounds, former Hendersonville star and current Auburn pitcher Hayden Mullins was the first area player off the board on Tuesday.
Mullins, who only made 11 appearances this season for the Tigers due to an elbow injury, was taken in the 12th round at pick 369 by the Boston Red Sox. At Hendersonville, he was a Perfect Game All-American and played for Team USA's 17U team.
Next off the board was Tennessee shortstop Cortland Lawson. Chosen in the 14th round at 411th overall by the Washington Nationals, the selection gave the Vols a draft-high and program-record 10 players taken.
Lawson started 64 of the Vols 66 games this season, batting .269 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI.
Lipscomb pitcher Ike Buxton was taken in the 15th round at pick 442 by the Miami Marlins, becoming the highest Lipscomb player drafted since Michael Gigliotti was taken in the fourth round (120th overall) in 2017.
The Boise State transfer was the Bisons Sunday starter all season, posting a 7-3 record with 66 strikeouts and a 3.86 ERA.
Finally, a pair of 'Dores were taken in the 15th and 17th rounds, respectively, as outfielder Javier Vaz went to the Kansas City Royals at pick 445 and shortstop Carter Young was taken by the Baltimore Orioles at pick 497. Six Vanderbilt players were drafted in total.
Vaz hit .284 in 2022 with 14 doubles, five home runs, and 30 RBI in 51 appearances (45 starts). Young started 53 of 56 games, posted a .950 fielding percentage, and hit seven homers with 26 RBI.
