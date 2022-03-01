A determined Ravenwood Lady Raptors basketball team (22-8) battled to a 50-49 win over the Brentwood Lady Bruins (21-10) on Monday night in the Region 6-4A semifinals at Summit High School, advancing to the Region 6 championship and substate round.
“We just gutted it out,” said Ravenwood head coach Andrew James. “We struggled shooting, but we played really good defense. That is what kept us in it.”
The win was the Raptors third over Brentwood on the season, a rarity for the rivalry.
“This is the first year that this has happened when I have been at Ravenwood,” said Ravenwood senior Reghan Grimes. “It is super big, being my senior year and getting the win.”
With the loss, the Bruins are eliminated from postseason play.
“I don’t really think it has hit me yet that this is the end, but I am really excited to see what all the girls bring next year,” said Brentwood senior Sydney Ryan.
In the first quarter, Ravenwood grabbed a 12-10 lead with baskets by Grimes and junior Catalina Garay.
Brentwood battled back to lead 18-16 at halftime thanks to baskets from Ryan.
Ravenwood took back the lead in the third quarter with three pointers and layups by junior Elizabeth Flynn, Grimes, and sophomore Emma Rayl to reclaim the advantage 38-32.
In the fourth quarter, Brentwood kept it close with Sydney Ryan and Ella Ryan catching fire from downtown. Down four points in the closing seconds, Sydney Ryan drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer, but it was not enough to complete the comeback as the Lady Raptors held on to win 50-49.
Brentwood’s leading scorers were Sydney Ryan with 26 points and Ella Ryan with 17 points.
“Mostly it was getting defensive stops,” said Sydney Ryan. “That is what gets us the energy on both ends. Great offense is fed by great defense. When you give an extra bit of effort on the defensive end, it translates tremendously on the offensive end."
Grimes paced Ravenwood with 27, while Flynn added nine.
“They are great players and play so hard,” said James. “They have been clutch for us all year.”
“Elizabeth just always has an attack mindset,” said Grimes. “When she is slashing, I know I can look to her. I get her going, and it gets me going.”
Ravenwood will move on to the Region 6 championship on Wednesday night, taking on Hillsboro.
“They are a really good team,” said James. “It is a quick turnaround after a big emotional win. We have got to get ready to turn the table.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.