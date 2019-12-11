The Ravenwood Lady Raptors basketball team collected their first district win of the season over the Franklin Lady Rebels 47-27 at Franklin High School on Tuesday night.
“It was a good bounce back for us after Friday,” said Ravenwood girls basketball head coach Andrew James. “The girls executed on the game plan. It was nice to see them play like that.”
In the first quarter, Ravenwood and Franklin were locked in a defensive struggle as the Lady Raptors led the game at the end of the period 4-2.
Ravenwood found their rhythm shooting the ball in the second quarter as they sizzled at the three-point line to extend the lead 20-12 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the shootout continued for the Lady Raptors as they went on cruise control, stretching the margin to 34-17, with the help of junior Lexi Erikson and sophomore Reghan Grimes.
Ravenwood sealed the victory playing stout defense as they picked up a big road win 47-27.
“This is what our team is about; playing really good defense,” said Coach James. “We tried shutting down their key players and did a good job of knowing where they were.”
“We stopped their shooters, which was a big deal for us,” said junior guard Lexi Erikson. “We played very cohesive on the defensive end and were able to communicate.”
The leading scorers for the Lady Raptors were Erikson with 15 points and Grimes contributing 13 points.
“Lexie was able to knock down three threes” said James. “When they were helping down our post players, it was leaving her (Erikson) wide open. Reghan does everything for us. She plays the post, brings the ball up, and is one of our better defenders. When they (Grimes and Erikson) have good nights offensively, we are going to have success.”
“I would not have gotten my shots in if it wasn’t for the help of my teammates,” said Erikson “We had a ton of screens and a good offensive plan. It worked out really well.”
The leading scorer for the Lady Rebels was sophomore phenom Sydney Ryan with ten points.
Franklin will go on the road to face Page on Friday.
Ravenwood will try to ride the momentum on Friday when they travel to Dickson County.
“They have a really good team, and we will have to play well,” said James. “We have got to stop the shooters (on Dickson County), because that is what they are known for.”
