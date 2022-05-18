The Ravenwood rugby program became the first in Tennessee history to sweep all three state championships on Saturday, with the Raptor Rugby Club taking home the boys, girls, and middle school trophies.
In the boys championship game, Ravenwood squared off with Germantown in a battle of nationally-ranked sides.
The Raptors prevailed 32-27 to cap off a perfect 11-0 season, which follows their state title in rugby sevens from earlier in the school year.
Tennessee signee Stone Wilkinson scored the game-winner, while Arizona commit Mike McWilliams notched a hat trick to win the finals MVP.
On the girls side, Ravenwood defeated Columbia for the state championship title. The middle school team took down Sumner County for the crown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.