For the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017, Ravenwood has won the Greater Nashville Area Scholastic Hockey (GNASH) championship.
The Raptors defeated Mt. Juliet-Green Hill-Lebanon 4-1 in a winner-take-all game two at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue on Monday night to earn a record-tying sixth Predators Cup.
Ravenwood is now tied with fellow Williamson County program Brentwood for overall titles.
Freshman Cooper Hill opened up the scoring for Ravenwood at the 13:12 mark of the first period, and the Raptors never looked back.
Hill scored again at the 12:41 mark of the second period. Both goals were assisted by fellow freshman Liam Powell.
Ravenwood pushed the lead out to 3-0 with 6:31 left in the second period thanks to a goal from Junior Luke Schenkel, before Mt. Juliet-Green Hill-Lebanon’s Kyle Alasker scored his team’s lone goal just before the end of the second.
Powell scored a goal of his own in the third period to put an exclamation point on the dominant win.
Goalkeeper Ryan Farrell kept Mt. Juliet-Green Hill-Lebanon out of the net all night, making 24 stops on 25 shot attempts. The stellar performance came after a 15-save shutout on Friday to keep the season alive.
Farrell was named the 2022 Mitch Mielnik MVP for his efforts in the championship run.
To win the title, Ravenwood had to win both games against the Wilson County co-op in the championship series after falling to them 4-3 in the semifinals. The Raptors then had to claw their way through the losers’ bracket, taking out No. 1 seed Brentwood 5-2 to advance to the finals.
Hill, Powell, Farrell, and Schenkel were each named to the 2022 GNASH All-Star team alongside teammate Sutton Kornblum, a junior defensemen. The All-Star game is set to take place on Tuesday night at 8 at the Ford Ice Center.
The full All-Star roster includes several local players:
- Brentwood Dom Kammsu
- Brentwood Aiden Pustizzi
- Hendersonville/Beech/Merrol Hyde Cole Ullrich
- Pope John Paul 2/MLK/CPA Isaac Rice Pope
- John Paul 2/MLK/CPA Nathan Hollis
- Ravenwood Luke Schenkel
- Ravenwood Sutton Kornblum
- Brentwood Ethan Pustizzi
- Brentwood Tillman Horn
- Father Ryan Austin Hester
- Father Ryan Katie Cummings
- Franklin/Hume-Fogg/BGA Matt Yurjevich
- Franklin/Hume-Fogg/BGA Carter Cranford
- Hendersonville/Beech/Merrol Hyde Brodie Kovach
- Nolensville/Ensworth/Lipscomb Ben Sonkin
- Nolensville/Ensworth/Lipscomb Seth Hagan
- Ravenwood Liam Powell Ravenwood Cooper Hill
- Brentwood Georgi Khachaturyan
- Nolensville/Ensworth/Lipscomb Anthony Alvarez
- Ravenwood Ryan Farrell
- Centennial Liam Smith
- Independence Charles Seter
- Montgomery Bell Academy Sebastian Cigarran
- Montgomery Bell Academy Cooper Greene
- Centennial Landon Claas
- Tn Outlaws Carson Brownlow
- Blackman/Stewarts Creek/Smyrna Justin Dickinson
- Centennial Dylan Williams
- Centennial Thomas Verble
- Independence Camden Rummo
- Independence Nicholas Haust
- Montgomery Bell Academy Tyler Laub
- Montgomery Bell Academy Otis Ditenhafer
- Mt Juliet/Green Hill/Lebanon Anthony Paponetti
- Mt Juliet/Green Hill/Lebanon Joseph Simonik
- Station Camp-Summit-Page Sheldon Rioux
- Tn Outlaws Caleb Keuhn
- USN/BA/FRA Ryan Barrett
- Montgomery Bell Academy Matthew Thayer
- Mt Juliet/Green Hill/Lebanon Michael Dillard
- Tn Outlaws Caleb Riopelle
In the 2022 Hines Cup, the GNASH equivalent to the NIT in college basketball, Station Camp-Summit-Page defeated Nolensville-Lipscomb-Ensworth 3-2 to earn their first trophy as a co-op.
