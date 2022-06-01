A pair of local quarterbacks were named 2022 Elite 11 finalists on Tuesday.
Ravenwood's Chris Parson and Pope John Paull II's Kenny Minchey were among those selected for the Class of 2023's final round, which takes place from June 28th-30th in Los Angeles.
Parson and Minchey were selected after strong performances in the Elite 11 Nashville Regional. Each year, the Elite 11 brings together the nation's top rising senior quarterback prospects for one-on-one instruction in a competitive environment.
After beginning his high school career at Duncanville and Red Oak in Texas, Parson joined Ravenwood last season and promptly led the Raptors to the Class 6A state quarterfinals. The Florida State commit is the 16th-ranked quarterback in the country and the seventh-best player in the state, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Minchey, a Pittsburgh commit, is the 19th-best quarterback and the ninth-ranked player in Tennessee according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Last season, Minchey took the Knights to the Division II-AAA state semifinals.
