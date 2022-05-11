Another slew of Williamson County and Nashville-area prospects have signed on to play at the next level. Let’s take a look at the latest commitments and offers.
Baseball
Brentwood pitcher Jack Morris announced that he would be committing to Asbury University, a Division III program out of Kentucky.
“I’m extremely blessed to officially announce my commitment to Asbury University to continue my academic and athletic career,” Morris said via Twitter. “I would like to thank God, my family, my coaches, my teammates, and everyone else who has been alongside me during this journey.”
At the end of April, Morris pitched a complete game shutout against Franklin on his birthday to secure the No. 2-seed in the district tournament for the Bruins.
Ravenwood’s Myles Denton is headed to Walters State, a member of the NJCAA in Morristown, Tennessee.
“Super excited to announce my commitment to Walters State,” Denton said via Twiter. “This has been a long journey, but I’m confident I have made the best decision for my future. I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, and everyone else who has supported me along the ride.”
Denton’s Raptors teammate Blake Bevis also recently announced his commitment to Ball State. The pair of seniors were named to the District All-Tournament team on Tuesday night after making it to the championship game.
Battle Ground Academy senior Ryan Casimier is headed to Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Football
Pope John Paul II quarterback Kenny Minchey, a four-star prospect, chose Pittsburgh over a number of offers. According to 24/7 Sports’ composite rankings, the junior was the 19th-ranked quarterback in the nation and the ninth ranked player in the state.
Last season, Minchey passed for 3,280 yards and 32 touchdowns against just nine interceptions as the Knights finished 8-5.
A number of Lipscomb Academy players received Division I offers including: Hank Brown (Illinois), Andrew Patterson Jr. (Troy), CJ Jimcoily (Arkansas, Michigan, Tennessee), Chauncey Gooden (Arkansas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt), Antonio Carter Jr. (Troy, Marshall), Edwin Spillman (Arkanas, Troy), Bryan Longwell (Western Kentucky) and Dillon Lorick (Troy).
CPA sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Ondre Evans has announced offers from Michigan, Minnesota, Arkansas, and Missouri.
Ensworth junior outside linebacker Mason Curtis has received offers from Boston College, Kansas, Mississippi State, Michigan, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
Ensworth freshman defensive lineman Ethan Utley has received offers from West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Duke, Tennessee State, Texas A&M, Coastal Carolina, and Missippi State.
Battle Ground Academy’s Xavier Hylton (Harding), Daniel Morra (Ohio Wesleyan), and Zion Morris (Sewanee) all announced their commitments on May 5.
Basketball
Cane Ridge guard Joshua McDaniel committed to National Park College, a member of NJCAA in Arkanas.
University School of Nashville guard Josh Scretchen is signing with Central State, a Divison II school in Ohio.
