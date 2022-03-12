Garrison Mathews continues to solidify his spot in the NBA. The former Franklin High School and Lipscomb University star had the rest of his 2021-22 salary, totaling $1.8 million, guaranteed by the Houston Rockets on Friday afternoon.
Mathews has earned a regular spot in the Rockets rotation this season. The sharpshooter is averaging 11.0 points per game on 40.8 percent shooting (including a 36.5 mark from behind the arc) in 27.1 minutes per game. He is currently sixth on the team in both points and minutes per contest.
With 13 games left in the regular season, the franchise has further committed to making the 25-year-old a part of their future plans. His skill set allows him to slot in perfectly alongside the team’s young building blocks, including Christian Wood, Jalen Green, and Kevin Porter Jr.
Earlier this season, the Rockets converted Mathews two-way deal into a four-year, $8 million contract.
During his time at Franklin, Mathews was a dual-sport star in basketball and football, but was lightly recruited in the former despite All-Region and All-District accolades.
After four years in the Purple and Gold, Mathews came away as the most decorated player in Lipscomb’s history since moving to Division I, winning the ASUN Player of the Year as a senior, leading the Bisons to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, and scoring the most points in program history with 2,478.
Prior to his tenure with the Rockets, Mathews signed a two-way deal with the Washington Wizards after going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. He spent the 2019 season with the Wizards and their G-League affiliate the Capital City Go-Go.
