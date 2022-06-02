The 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament kicks off on Friday, and Williamson County is well represented.
In total, seven WillCo alums from six different schools will be taking the field for the regionals, as well as a number of other Nashville-area products.
With Vanderbilt and Tennessee making the tournament once again, those rosters alone are home to several local alums.
The Commodores feature Summit alum and Thompson Station native Chris McElvain. The junior was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week in April after throwing a no-hitter against Kentucky.
For the season, McElvain is 5-5 in 15 starts with 89 strikeouts and a 4.54 ERA.
Other local products on Vanderbilt include freshman Ryan Ginther pitcher (Station Camp), freshman pitcher Colton Regen (Mt. Juliet), and graduate pitcher Jack Anderson (MBA).
The Vols have even more middle Tennessee representation, eight in total, led by second-team All-SEC freshman pitchers Chase Burns (Beech) and Drew Beam (Blackman).
The other Nashville-area players on the No. 1 overall seed Tennessee's roster include freshman outfielder Jared Dickey (Friendship Christian), sophomore pitcher Hollis Fanning (Tullahoma), sophomore pitcher Jake Fitzgibbons (Mt. Juliet), freshman pitcher J.D. McCracken (MTCS), senior pitcher and Vanderbilt transfer Ethan Smith (Mt. Juliet), and freshman outfielder Kavares Tears (Columbia Academy).
Outside of the in-state universities, there are plenty other local alums. Former Brentwood star pitcher and quarterback Cade Granzow is a freshman on the 14th-seeded Auburn, as is junior pitcher Hayden Mullins (Hendersonville).
Sophomore pitcher Blake Money, a Summit alum, made 15 appearances on the mound this season for LSU. Senior Gage Gillian, a Spring Hill alum and Walters State transfer, pitched 45 innings over 28 appearances for the 10th-seeded North Carolina.
Centennial alum Solomon Washington is a sophomore pitcher for Oklahoma State. He spent his freshman season at Tennessee Tech before joining the 7th-seeded Cowboys.
Lane Harris, a CPA alum, is a senior outfielder for first-time tournament participants Hofstra. Harris spent time at both Vol State and Dyersburg State before joining the CAA champions.
Rounding out is the WillCo alums is Joseph Waters, a Franklin product and a freshman infielder for Liberty.
Other local alums taking part in the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament include Vanderbilt transfer and current infielder for 9th-seeded Texas Jack O'Dowd (Lipscomb Academy), sophomore Dallas Baptist infielder Andrew Benefield (Siegel), and senior pitcher for 12th-seeded Louisville J.R. Longworthy (Siegel).
