The 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships are kicking off on Wednesday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Thirteen local track and field athletes have qualified for this year's meet, either through individual races or relays.
The competition will take place through Saturday, with the men's preliminary races taking place on Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. and the women's starting on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Both nights will air on ESPNU.
The men's finals will take place on Friday beginning at 8 p.m. on ESPN2, while the women's will take place Saturday beginning at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Let's take a look at the competitors from Nashville-area schools:
Vanderbilt
Three Commodores qualified in individual events, and Vanderbilt's 4x400m relay team punched a ticket as well. Madison Fuller, Taiya Shelby, Haley Bishop, and Kaira Brown will take on the relay field after grabbing the 12th and final spot.
Shelby, a senior, also qualified as an individual, placing fourth in the 400m at the East Region Prelims with a time of 51.45 seconds to return to the national championship.
Senior Grace Jensen made the field in the 1500m. At the East Prelims, she finished 11th with a time of 4:13.86.
Divine Oladipo will be competing on a pair of events. In the shot put, the senior placed fourth with a 17.64m mark. In the discus, she finished sixth with a 53.89m throw.
Middle Tennessee
The Blue Raiders have five individuals competing across seven events in Oregon this week, the most of any Conference USA team.
Senior Euslia Chepkemei qualified for both the 1500m and the 5000m. She placed fifth in the former at the East Prelims (4:12.65) and 10th in the latter (15:52.54).
Graduate senior Abigail Kwarteng tied for first at the East Prelims in the high jump with a leap of 1.84m. In the triple jump, junior Esther Isa placed seventh with a 13.07m mark.
On the men's side, junior Alaba Akintola qualified for both the 100m and the 200m. He placed ninth in the 100m (10.18 seconds) at the East Prelims and is looking to become the first Blue Raider to break the sub-10 seconds barrier. In the 200m, he took 10th (20.61 seconds).
Junior Omamuyowi Erhire tied for first in the high jump at the East Prelims with a leap of 2.18m
Tennessee State
For the third time in his illustrious career, R'Lazon Brumfield is headed to the outdoor national championships. The senior placed fifth in the triple jump at the East Prelims with a mark of 16.02m.
Brumfield also qualified for the indoor national championships earlier this year, where he placed second in the entire nation with a leap of 16.56m.
Lipscomb
For the second consecutive season, Jonathan Schwind has qualified for the outdoor national championships. The senior finished 13th in the 800m at the East Prelims with a time of 1:49.04.
