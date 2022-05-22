With Spring Fling set to start on Tuesday, three/four Williamson County boys soccer schools earned state tournament bids over the weekend.
In the AAA sectional, after weather delayed the game from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon Franklin defeated Region 5 champions Hendersonville on the road 4-2.
The Admirals (10-4-3) will face Bearden (19-1-3) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Richard Siegel Park.
Also in the AAA sectional, Region 6 champions Brentwood also had their game postponed from Saturday night due to weather delays.
On Sunday night, the Bruins took down Station Camp 3-1 at home. Forrest Wells got Brentwood on the board with the equalizer in the 36th, Cline Simmons gave the team a 2-1 lead in the 41st, and Aidan Parker snagged a third in the 89th.
The Bruins (19-2-1) will play Shelbyville (12-7) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Richard Siegel Park.
In the AA sectional, Page is returning to Spring Fling thanks to a 3-0 win at home over White House Heritage.
Charlie Chism set the tone early with a goal in the 5th minute, Nate Neeley added a score in the 28th, and Cooper Leach finished it off with a third in the 79th.
The Patriots (13-5-5) are set to play South Gibson (15-3) at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Richard Siegel Park.
Grace Christian Academy also punch a state tournament ticket over the weekend, as the Lions beat CAK 4-1 in the Division II-A quarterfinals.
GCA (15-2-2) will take on St. George's (14-1-2) in the state semifinals at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Richard Siegel Park.
The weekend also saw the end of the season for a pair of local teams. In the Division II-AA quarterfinals, CPA fell 3-0 to McCallie on Saturday and Ensworth lost 2-0 to Father Ryan on Friday.
