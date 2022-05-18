The stakes couldn't be higher for Brentwood and Franklin's third meeting on the pitch this season.
Less than a week ago, the Bruins (17-2-1) and the Admirals (9-3-3) battled to a 2-2 draw through regulation and extra time. Franklin prevailed 5-4 on penalties at home to win the District 11-AAA crown.
On April 19th, Brentwood took care of business at home with a 4-1 regular season win.
Now, after each team won in the Region 6-AAA semifinals, the two will meet for a rubber match on Thursday night at 6 in Franklin with a regional championship and a spot in the sectional on the line.
Franklin defeated District 12-AAA runner-up Columbia 2-1 at home on Tuesday night to advance to the regional final.
District Co-Offensive Player of the Year Davis Long came through big for the Admirals.
The sophomore set up senior Landon Robbins for the team's first goal in the ninth minute, and then scored the go-ahead goal himself in the 46th after an assist from senior Owen Saltmarsh.
Columbia notched their lone goal in the 39th minute.
In the second semifinal, Brentwood took down the District 12-AAA champs Independence on the road with a 1-0 win to advance to the regional final.
Senior Forrest Wells scored the game's lone goal in the 45th minute on an assist from junior Cline Simmons.
Junior goalkeeper Thomas Fields and the defense kept Independence out of the net for all 80 minutes, setting up the third outing against Franklin for the regional title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.