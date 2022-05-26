Williamson County continues to make an impressive showing in soccer at Spring Fling. On Wednesday, three area schools advanced to the state championship match in their respective brackets.
In the day's first outing, Grace Christian Academy (16-2-2) defeated St. George's (14-2-2) 3-1 in the Division II-A semifinals to advance to the state title game for the third consecutive season.
Freshman Duncan Cloud scored GCA's first goal in the 14th minute.
The Lions fortified their lead just before halftime when Lipscomb signee Malachi Jones scored on an assist from freshman Mikey Smith in the 35th minute.
GCA added a third goal in the 44th when Jones set up his brother and fellow Lipscomb signee Levi Jones for the score.
St. George's notched their lone goal in the 69th minute from Diego Guerra, but it wasn't enough as GCA advanced to another state title game.
Goalkeeper Jesse Koellein made four saves on the day to keep St. George's out of the net for 68 of the game's 80 minutes.
GCA will take on Boyd Buchanan (18-2) on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the DII-A championship match at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.
Last season, the Lions lost in the state final to Knoxville Webb 1-0. In 2019, GCA won their first state trophy with a 4-1 win over Gatlinburg-Pittman.
In the AA semifinals, Page (15-5-5) controlled a 1-0 contest from Red Bank (17-6-2) to advance to the state title game for the second straight year.
The game's lone goal came in the 47th minute when juniors David McDougall and Hyatt McDonald linked up for the score. McDougall took a game-high four shots.
The Patriot defense once again held strong, notching a program-record 14th shutout of the season. Goalkeepers Jack Gorman and Nick Minch combined for three saves in the win.
Page will take on Valor College Prep (17-4-4) out of Nashville in the state title game on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.
Last season, the Patriots lost to Sevier County 1-0 in the championship match.
In the AAA semifinals, Brentwood (21-2-1) survived a 3-2 thriller against Collierville (16-2-2) to advance to their first state title game since 2012.
The Bruins scored first with the first half's only goal when senior Forrest Wells reached the back of the net in the 41st minute.
Collierville, however, exploded out of halftime with goals in the 46th minute from Luke Johnson and 55th minute from Joseph Salazar to pull ahead 2-1.
Brentwood answered in the 65th thanks to a score from sophomore Jack Boring on the assist from Wells, deadlocking it at 2-2.
The winner came in the 76th from senior Aidan Parker after the Bruins drew a penalty. Parker stepped to the line and netted Brentwood's third score to send them to the state title game.
Goalkeeper Thomas Fields made five saves on the night to keep the Bruins in it.
In the championship match, Brentwood will face Knoxville powerhouse Bearden (21-1-3) on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.
Other Nashville-area Spring Fling soccer scores from Wednesday include:
Class A: Madison Magnet 2 STEM Prep Academy 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman 2 Merrol Hyde 0
Class AA: Valor Prep College 1 Greeneville 0
Class AAA: Bearden 3 Oakland 1
Division II-A: Boyd Buchanan 2 USN 1
Division II-AA: Father Ryan 2 Christian Brothers 1
Father Ryan (9-4-5) will face Baylor (17-1-1) in the DII-AA championship match on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
