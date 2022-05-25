It was a busy day on the soccer pitch for Williamson County schools at the Spring Fling in Murfreesboro. Three WillCo schools competed in the first round of the state tournament at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.
In the AAA quarterfinals, Brentwood (20-2-1) defeated Shelbyville (12-8) 4-1 thanks to three first-half goals.
Senior Reid McAdams got the scoring started in the 20th minute as he headed in the score off an assist from junior Cooper Bailey.
The Bruins doubled the score in the 38th minute as senior Aidan Parker reached the back of the net. Fellow senior Forrest Wells assisted.
Brentwood scored again just over a minute later as Parker netted his second of the evening to build a 3-0 lead heading into halftime.
Shelbyville's Edgar Solis scored on a penalty just after the break to give the Golden Eagles their lone score.
Sophomore Jack Boring finished things off with Brentwood's fourth goal in the 58th minute.
Junior goalkeeper Thomas Fields made four saves for the Bruins.
The Bruins will face Collierville (16-1-2) in the semifinals on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.
In the other half of the AAA bracket, Franklin (10-5-3) lost to Bearden (20-1-3) 4-1.
The Bulldogs Lucas Nordin netted a hat trick, scoring the first three goals of the game. The prolific forward scored in the 35th minute to give Bearden a 1-0 lead at the half and followed that with goals in the 53rd and 56th.
Franklin sophomore Davis Long got one back for the Admirals in the 72nd on an assist from senior Landon Robbins, but it was too little too late as Bearden responded with a goal from D. Rudy in the 78th.
In the AA quarterfinals, Page (14-5-5) easily dispatched South Gibson (15-4) with a shutout 4-0 win.
Senior Nate Neely notched the first goal for the Patriots in the 33rd minute off an assist from junior David McDougall.
Junior Trevor Rovey tallied the next score for Page in the 40th minute to build a 2-0 halftime lead.
Sophomore Logan Mueller notched the team's third goal in the 73rd minute to balloon the lead to 3-0.
Sophomores Evan Bone and Carter Teachout linked up for the final goal as Bone netted a score to finish off the win.
Senior goalkeeper Jack Gorman held South Gibson out of the net, notching two saves in the win.
Page advances to the AA semifinals for the second consecutive season, where they will face Red Bank (17-5-2) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Other Nashville-area soccer scores from the first day of Spring Fling include:
A: STEM Prep Academy 9 McKenzie 0
Merrol Hyde 2 Harpeth 2 (5-3 on penalties)
AA: Valor College Prep 2 Soddy Daisy 1
AAA: Oakland 1 Houston 0
