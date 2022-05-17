In game one of the Region 6-4A semifinals on Monday night, Summit blanked District 11-4A champions Franklin on the road 7-0 to advance to the regional final.
Lily Kate Richards pitched a gem on the mound for the Spartans. The senior threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just five hits and zero walks and dealing seven strikeouts.
Franklin's Abby O'Hagan matched Richards' efforts early on, holding Summit scoreless through three innings. But a pair of runs in the fourth opened the scoring for the Spartans, who never looked back.
O'Hagan also went the distance for the Admirals, allowing 10 hits and throwing six strikeouts.
Summit finished off the win with a four-run seventh inning, including a two-run home run from Tarek Scherr.
Saniya Hunter went 2-for-3 from the plate for Summit, while Ashlyn Easley and Anne Marie Richards each went 2-for-4.
In the second Region 6-4A semifinals, Centennial upset District 12-4A champions Nolensville 4-1 on the road.
The Cougars bookended the game with a pair of two-run innings in the first and sixth, holding the Knights to just one run scored in between in the bottom of the third.
After pitching just 12 innings during the regular season, Centennial freshman Sydney Lord took the mound for the Cougars, allowing zero earned runs in a complete-game shutout.
Nolensville's Rylan Smith, the District 12-4A Player of the Year, also pitched a strong outing. The junior threw 11 strikeouts and allowed just five hits.
Makayla Cox led the Cougars at the plate, batting two-for-three and driving in a pair of runs.
Paige Dickinson had the top bat for Nolensville, notching three of the team's nine hits in four at-bats.
Summit will travel to Centennial for the Region 6-4A championship in Wednesday, with the winner earning a spot in the sectional final.
