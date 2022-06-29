The Stratford football head coaching position wasn't open for long.
Just two weeks after former head coach Thomas Porter resigned to become the defensive coordinator at Davidson Academy, Stratford announced on Tuesday they hired Preston Scott Sr. to take fill the vacancy.
“I want to thank the administration team at Stratford High School for selecting me as the head coach,” Scott said. “I know Stratford High School has a rich tradition, and I find it an honor and a privilege to lead this program. There is great support there, and I know that we are going to be successful in getting this program to great heights.”
Most recently, Scott was the running backs coach and an assistant with the basketball program at Stewarts Creek. But this is not Scott's first foray into the Metro Schools coaching field.
Prior to his stint with Stewarts Creek, Scott was the head coach at Hunters Lane for two seasons. Scott led the Warriors to a 6-13 record, which included the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Scott led Hunters Lane to the Class 5A state playoffs in the 2019 season, the program's first TSSAA appearance in 10 years.
“I am excited to see where coach Scott will lead our program. He is sharp and talented, but most importantly, he loves young people,” said Stratford executive principal Dr. Michael Steele.
Scott also has experience coaching the middle school level at Cane Ridge and John Fr. Kennedy.
Stratford went 18-25 during Porter's four seasons at the helm. He led the Warriors to the Class 3A state semifinals in 2018 and to the second round in 2019.
