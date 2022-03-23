Behind powerful pitching and clutch hitting, the Summit Spartans baseball team (4-2) grabbed the first game of their series 3-1 in a non-district matchup against the Brentwood Bruins (4-2) at Brentwood High School on Monday night.
“It is a good way to start the week,” said Summit head coach Chad Kirby. “It is week 2 of the season and always fun to play these guys.”
“It gives us a good head start,” said Summit senior Max Fell. “We know that we have a long way to go. The fact that we get to start off like this and beat Brentwood, one of our longtime rivals, is just what we work for in the off season.”
“Summit pitches very well and is a good team,” said Brentwood head coach Bill Moore.
In the top of the first, the Spartans got on the scoreboard with an RBI single from senior third baseman JR Dippold to give Summit the 1-0 lead.
The Bruins tried to answer in the bottom of the first, but were unable to break through. A runner was left on second base as senior starting pitcher Devin Thrain got out of the jam, keeping the score at 1-0.
The score stayed the same in the top of the second as Summit left two runners on base with a flyout to left field to end the inning.
Brentwood continued to come up empty in the bottom of the second as Summit starter Thrain recorded three strikeouts, holding the Spartan advantage to 1-0.
In the top of the third inning, Delligatti got out of a bases loaded jam with a force to second on a groundout to the shortstop as the Bruins escaped in the frame trailing 1-0.
The Bruins evened the score in the bottom of the third with an RBI sac fly by senior Aaron Walton to tie the game at 1.
“He was looking for a pitch to handle there,” said Coach Moore. “He got a pitch up and hit it deep enough where we could tag and score.”
The game remained tied in the top of the fourth when Brentwood starter Delligatti retired the Spartans in order to remain deadlocked at 1.
Spartans starter Thrain answered with a one-two-three inning in the bottom of the fourth, as the score stayed even at one.
In the top of the fifth, Delligatti and senior Connor Bartley kept the Spartans off the board, leaving two runners on base with two flyouts and a strikeout. The game remained knotted at one.
The Spartans relied on senior pitcher Logan Franzoni to strand two runners on base as the score stayed tied at one in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Summit retook the lead on a towering blast over the center field wall for a two-run homer by senior center fielder Max Fell in the top of the sixth to go ahead 3-1.
“He is a strong kid now and a big ole boy,” said Kirby. “That is one of the farthest balls I have ever seen hit here at this place. Not too many go over the center field wall. That was pretty impressive.”
“They have a good pitcher out there,” said Fell. “I have been working on hitting this off-season. All I want to do is make my team win.”
Brentwood tried to rally, but left another runner on base, hitting two balls at the right fielder and recording a strikeout to end the bottom of the sixth down 3-1.
Summit tried to grab an insurance run in the top of the seventh, but a pair of strikeouts kept the Spartans from adding to their lead, as the margin stayed put at 3-1.
Brentwood mustered one last rally in the bottom of the seventh, recording a single on the first at-bat of the inning. However, Summit junior closer Brady Hendrix struck out the side, squashing the comeback. The Spartans won 3-1.
Summit middle reliever Logan Franzoni picked up the win, and Hendrix tallied the save as the Spartans grabbed the first game against Brentwood.
“He (Franzoni) was able to throw strikes, and the defense played well behind him,” said Coach Kirby. “As long as we throw strikes, we are going to have a shot. When you start walking people is when you get in trouble.”
“Brady has been pitching a long time,” continued Kirby. “We have full confidence in him in closing situations.”
“They are two top-notch guys and underdogs,” said Fell. “They are quiet and won’t say how good they are, but they know they can both shove it just like they did tonight.”
In game two of the series on Tuesday night, Brentwood got their revenge, winning 10-7
