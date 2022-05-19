For the first time in program history, the Summit softball team has won the regional championship.
The Spartans defeated Centennial 7-2 in the Region 6-4A title game on Wednesday night thanks to 13 hits coming from eight different players and a stellar performance on the mound from Lily Kate Richards.
Richards, the District 12-4A Pitcher of the Year, went the distance for Summit, allowing just seven hits, one earned run, and zero walks across seven innings while tossing nine strikeouts.
Haley Montgomery and Tarek Scherr led the way at the plate, each going 2-for-four with a pair of RBI.
Summit steadily built their lead, scoring one run in each of the first and second innings and two in the fourth before Centennial first got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth.
By that point, a 4-1 lead was enough, as the Spartans added three in the seventh and final frame to cap off the regional title.
Centennial's Alex Brashears had a strong day at bat for the Cougars, hitting 2-for-3, clocking a double, and driving in a run. Makayla Cox also notched a triple with her lone hit.
The two teams will now move onto the sectional round. Summit will host Beech on Friday night at 6:30, while Centennial will head to Wilson Central on Friday at 6.
The winners of the sectional round will advance to the state tournament, which begins next week. Summit played in the state tournament last season, where they finished third overall. This is their fourth consecutive sectional birth.
Centennial has never made the state tournament, and the Cougars haven't reached the sectional stage since 2004. This week is already a historical one for the program, and it could become even more so on Friday night.
