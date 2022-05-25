Summit (20-13) softball fell to Wilson Central (38-10) in the opening round of the state tournament on Tuesday, dropping the contest 7-5 at McKnight Park.
Freshman Saniya Hunter drove in Ashlyn Easley with a double in the first inning, getting the Spartans on board first with an early 1-0 lead.
But the next three innings were all Wilson Central, as the Wildcats scored two runs in the third and four runs in the fourth to build a 6-1 advantage. Summit combined to commit five errors during the third and fourth innings.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Spartans got another run on the scoreboard when Aubrey Brackett reached on an error to plate Seanna Whitten.
Wilson Central added a seventh run in the top of the sixth inning to build their advantage to 7-1.
Summit made a run at a comeback in the bottom of the sixth as the Spartans scored three runs. Tarek Scherr scored when Jadyn Pittman popped into a fielder's choice. Pittman then stole second and scored on the following play thanks to an Anne Marie Richards double. Finally, Whitten scored on a single from Easley.
Lily Richards went the distance on the mound for the Spartans, allowing seven hits and just one earned run while tossing seven strikeouts.
Summit will next take on Daniel Boone (35-9) in an elimination game at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Starplex Softball Complex.
Other Nashville-area softball scores from day one of Spring Fling include:
Class 4A: Farragut 3 Stewarts Creek 0
Springfield 4 Coffee County 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.