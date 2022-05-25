The Summit softball team had a second chance at advancing in the state tournament this morning thanks to the double-elimination format, but the Spartans (20-14) were unable to capitalize, falling to Daniel Boone 9-6 at the Starplex Softball Complex.
Daniel Boone built a 7-0 lead through five innings, scoring two in the first, one in the second, one in the third, and three in the fifth, before Summit finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Anne Marie Richards hit a pop up that scored Tarek Scherr.
Daniel Boone added another pair of runs in the top of the sixth to build the lead to 9-1, but the Spartans came out in the bottom half of the inning ready to rally.
Summit reeled off five runs in the inning. Ashlynn Easley led things off with a double, which was followed by a two-run blast from Saniya Hunter. Jadyn Pittman forced a fielder's choice that scored Claudette Runk. And then Richards doubled to score Scherr and Pittman.
But the scoring barrage was just a little too late as neither team was able to score in the final inning, with Summit's season finishing with the 9-6 loss.
Lily Richards went the distance once again for Summit, as she did in their first game of the tournament, tossing two strikeouts and allowing eight earned runs.
Other Nashville-area Spring Fling softball scores include:
DII-A: DCA 6 Lakeway Christian 4
Columbia Academy 12 Jackson Christian 0
Class 4A: Farragut 11 Springfield 2,
Clarksville 7 Wilson Central 3,
Stewarts Creek 3 Coffee County 0
