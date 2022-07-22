Wrestlers from Summit High School took part in the USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships this week in Fargo, North Dakota.
Brackets for 16U men's and women's freestyle and Greco Roman as well as junior men's and women's freestyle and Greco Roman took place at the Fargodome throughout the last several days.
Competing as members of the Spartan Wrestling Club, a wrestling club that is home to competitors in Williamson County and Maury County, Summit wrestlers Jarvis Little, Landon Desselle, Mikey Posey, Finley Jameson, Jensen Schreiber, Luke Justice, Ryan Smith, and Rylee Bennett as well as Spring Hill wrestler Tanner Tran took to the mat in Fargo.
Here are the results from the week. Weight classes are listed in parentheses:
16U:
Tanner Tran (88): finals Greco Roman, round of 16 freestyle
Jarvis Little (126): round of 16 Greco Roman, round of 64 freestyle
Landon Desselle (138): quarterfinals Greco Roman, round of 64 freestyle
Mikey Posey (145): round of 32 Greco Roman, round of 128 freestyle
Junior Men's:
Finley Jameson (152): round of 64 freestyle, round of 128 Greco Roman
Jensen Schreiber (182): round of 128 Greco Roman, round of 64 freestyle
Luke Justice (195): round of 64 freestyle, round of 64 Greco Roman
Ryan Smith (285): round of 64 freestyle, round of 64 Greco Roman
Junior Women's:
Rylee Bennett (132): round of 64 freestyle
