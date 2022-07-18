Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be hosting a youth football camp at Lipscomb Academy.
The camp will take place on Sunday, July 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ages 6 through 16 are welcome, and campers will be grouped by age.
The Pro Bowl quarterback and a staff of coaches will be guiding campers through lectures, fundamental skill stations, and contests in a non-contact camp, which means no helmet or pads are required.
Each camp participant will also receive a camp team photo with Tannehill a limited-edition Tannehill FlexWork Football Camp T-shirt, and various take-home items from event sponsors with the price of admission.
To register, you can sign up here, but make sure to create separate entries when signing up more than one camper.
