The Tennessee Titans are kicking off their summer series of youth football camps on Friday at Page High School, one of three stops in their month-long series at Williamson County Schools.
On Wednesday, June 8, the Titans will hold camp at Christ Presbyterian Academy (CPA) and on Friday, June 17, they will have camp at Franklin Road Academy (FRA).
Other stops on the camp tour include Christian Brothers in Memphis (June 10), Hardin Valley Academy in Knoxville (June 15), Oakland High School in Murfreesboro (June 22), and East Hamilton in Chattanooga (June 24).
Although the Page and FRA camps are already sold out, the CPA camp on June 8 still has slots available. Tickets cam be purchased here.
The camps are geared towards players ages 7-14 with the hopes of continuing the growth and development of the game of football and providing a fun and impactful learning experience through:
- Teaching proper football fundamentals, skills and position techniques
- Emphasizing the importance of teamwork and the value of good character
- Providing opportunities to participate in football specific games and drills
Last season, the Titans finished 12-5 in the regular season, earning the number one overall seed in the AFC. After receiving a first round bye, the Titans lost 19-16 in the divisional round to the eventual Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.