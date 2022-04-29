Middle Tennessee’s best track and field athletes gathered for the 23rd annual Great Eight Invitational on Thursday, an invite-only meet where the area’s top eight competitors regardless of classification across a variety of events compete against each other.
This year’s meet was hosted by Father Ryan, and several high-level performances took place, including program, meet, and state records.
For a full list of results, visit Tennessee Runner MileSplit.
Brentwood Academy junior Mensi Stiff had perhaps the most impressive meet of anyone. Stiff set a new state and meet girls discus record with a 157-05 toss to win that event. She also won the shot put with a mark of 49-00.50.
Nolensville freshman Claire Stegall won the girls 1600m in a meet and record time of 4:45.45, a mark that was good enough for the seventh-best time in the nation.
Independence sophomore Jaynie Halterman broke a meet record in the girls 3200m with a blazing time of 10:55.29, nearly 10 seconds faster than second place.
Montgomery Bell Academy senior Matthew Hyde broke the program’s longest-standing record in the boys high jump with a 6-07 leap.
Pearl Cohn senior Barrion Brown swept the boys 100m and 200m, taking the former in 10.68 seconds and the latter in 21.47 seconds.
University School of Nashville junior Morayo Kassim made the same sweep on the girls side, winning the 100m in 11.96 seconds and the 200m in 24.24 seconds.
Father Ryan junior Drake Carlson won both the discus (166-02.00) and shot put (56-02.50) titles on the boys side.
Ensworth swept the girls relay races, winning the 4x100m in 47.42 seconds and the 4x400m in 3:59.53.
Other area boys winners include:
FRA senior Thatcher Frankfather | 400m | 48.81 seconds.
Overton senior Jon Coulter | 800m | 1:54.92
Ravenwood sophomore Miles Ramer | 1600m | 4:18.65
Hillsboro senior Rolf Griffith | 3200m | 9:28.03
Nolensville junior Morgan Lewis | 300m hurdles | 38.38 seconds
CPA junior London Humphreys | Long jump | 23-04.50
Ensworth junior Sammy Taylor | Triple jump | 43-02.00
FRA senior Peyton Culp | Pole vault | 15-00.00
4x100m Relay | Nashville Christian School | 42.19 seconds
4x400m Relay | Brentwood | 3:23.72
Other area girls winners include:
Hillsboro senior Eriyanna Reed | 400m | 56.97 seconds.
Centennial junior Gabrielle Boulay | 800m | 2:14.08
Goodpasture junior Brenay Williams | 100m hurdles | 14.93 seconds
Ravenwood junior Alyssa Arkava | Long jump | 17-08.00
Centennial freshman Moore Ryan | Triple jump | 36-00.75
USN junior Holly Schreiber | Pole vault | 11-06.00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.