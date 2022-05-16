With the transfer portal deadline for college basketball coming earlier this month, we compiled one final spring transfer portal roundup to track where the latest local prospects have landed.
Vanderbilt landed a strong two-way wing with their final move in the portal. The Commodores signed Keonte Kennedy, a 6-5 guard who averaged 14.1 points, a team-high 6.1 rebounds, and a team-best 1.8 steals in 19 games for UTEP last season.
In two seasons with the Miners, Kennedy started 40 of 43 games after sitting out a season due to a transfer from Xavier. During his freshman campaign at Xavier, Kennedy played in 22 games averaging 12.1 minutes per contest.
Former Belmont guard JaCobi Wood is joining up with the Bruins' chief Ohio Valley Conference-turned-Missouri Valley Conference rival Murray State.
"No one can stop God’s plan. it’s already written. COMMITTED," Wood announced via Twitter.
A 2020 Class AAA Mr. Basketball for Cleveland High School, Wood played in 32 of the team’s 33 games this season, averaging 19.8 minutes per outing off the bench in what was his final season with the Bruins.
Tennessee Tech picked up a pair of transfers this month in the hopes of replacing the eight players they have lost to the transfer portal this offseason, including four-time All-OVC honoree Jr. Clay who signed with Tennessee State in March and Murfreesboro native Keishawn Davidson who joined Belmont.
The Golden Eagles landed Erik Oliver from South Dakota and Grant Slatten from Ole Miss.
Oliver, a 6-1 guard who played at South Dakota last season after spending the previous two seasons at Laramie County Community College where he was an NJCAA honorable mention All-American.
At South Dakota, Oliver played in all 29 games last season, starting two, with averages of 5.8 points and 2.2 rebounds.
Slatten, a White County product and Sparta, Tennessee native, suited up in six games for Ole Miss last season, playing 15 total minutes.
"I would like to thank all the programs and Coaches that recruited me throughout this transfer process," Slatten said via Twitter. "It was a tough decision guided by a lot of prayer that led me to make the decision TO COME HOME!"
As a senior at White County, Slatten was the runner-up for the Class 3A Mr. Basketball and was ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the state. He finished his high school career as White County's all-time leading scorer.
Former East Nashville and East Tennessee State star Erica Haynes-Overton is headed back to Nashville for her final year of eligibility. After spending last season at Kansas, the 5-6 guard has transferred to Tennessee State.
Haynes-Overton was a high-level presence on both ends of the floor at ETSU. She scored 1,065 points over 65 games and was named the SoCon Defensive Player of the Year for the final two of her three seasons.
At Kansas last season, the Nashville native saw action in five games, scoring 10 points in 15 minutes.
During her high school career at East Nashville, Haynes-Overton led the Eagles to a state championship as a junior, scored over 2,000 points, and was ranked as the sixth-best recruit in the state.
