Nine Williamson County and Nashville-area softball players will be suiting up for the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament, which begins on Friday.
Let’s take a look at the local alums who will be playing on the sport’s biggest stage.
Alabama’s Jenna Johnson, a former Page Patriot, is a junior outfielder for No. 6 Alabama, who is hosting the Tuscaloosa Regional and Super Regional.
Johnson has started 47 of 48 games for the Crimson Tide, batting .282 with four home runs and 22 RBI for a team that made it to the Women’s College World Series last season.
Also on Alabama is Aubrey Barnhart, a freshman who played in high school for Goodpasture. The Pleasant View native has played in 21 games this season, starting nine.
Joining Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Regional are Chattanooga and Kendall Forsythe, a Riverdale product. The Murfreesboro native has played in 19 games and made 10 starts as a sophomore, notching three home runs.
The Knoxville Regional makes up the second part of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional, which Tennessee’s Anna Fox, a Zion Christian Academy Product. Fox, a Columbia native, has played in 44 games and started three as a junior infielder.
Lehigh, the Patriot League champions, were placed in the Seattle Regional and feature a pair of Franklin natives - Independence alum Jaelynn Chesson and Battle Ground Academy product Ansley Dambach.
Earlier this season, Chesson became the Patriot League’s all-time home runs leader. The three-time first-team All-Patriot selection has bashed 34 career home tuns, including 14 this season. She also has 45 RBI and a .345 batting average on the season.
The No. 2 overall seed in the tournament belongs to Florida State and Blackman alum Kalei Harding. The Murfreesboro native was named the ACC Tournament MVP for the Seminoles. She was also voted to the All-ACC Second Team after earning Third Team honors as a freshman last season.
The sophomore has started all but one of 57 games for FSU, batting .316 with 15 home runs, a team-high 52 RBI, and 11 doubles.
Missouri’s Columbia Regional is the second half of the Tallahassee Super Regional. The Tigers feature Addie Lange a Gallatin native and Station Camp alum who transferred from Vol State, where she was a NJCAA All-American.
Clemson, the No. 10 overall seed and host of a regional, is the home of Alia Logoleo, a Hillsboro product. The sophomore Nashville native started all 54 games for the Tigers, batting .293 with 14 home runs and 43 RBI. She was also named to the ACC All-Tournament team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.