Tennessee State football landed one of the highest-profile transfers in program history over the weekend when former Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope announced via Twitter that he was committing to the Tigers.
Pope becomes the first of what could be many players to take the Ohio State to Tennessee State pipeline. Not only is Tigers head coach Eddie George a Heisman trophy-winning Buckeyes legend, but TSU running backs coach Pepe Pearson, tight ends coach Mike Brewster and defensive backs coach Richard McNutt all hail from Ohio State.
Pope suited up in 33 games for Ohio State, tallying 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, five passes defensed, and two interceptions before being dismissed from the team three games into the 2021 campaign.
In the middle of the second quarter in a game against Akron in September, left the sideline and was escorted to the locker room after a heated exchange with a member of the Buckeyes coaching staff.
Pope later apologize on Twitter, saying "I let my emotions get the best of me ... I made a mistake and know that I need to be better and do better. I’m going to take this time to reflect and work on my mental well-being.”
Heading into his Buckeyes career, Pope was the No. 9-rated linebacker in the nation and a four-star recruit according to 247Sports composite rankings coming out of Dinwiddie High School in Virginia.
The Tigers begin their final week of spring practice this week, which will conclude with their annual Blue and White spring game on Saturday at 3 p.m.
