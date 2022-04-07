Five months before the 2022 season is set to begin, the Tennessee State football program has announced a historic opening to the 2023 campaign.
The Tigers will travel to South Bend, Indiana on Sept. 2, 2023, to become the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to ever play at Notre Dame. TSU will also be the first FCS program to visit South Bend since the divisional split in 1978.
“This is a special moment,” TSU director of athletics Dr. Mikki Allen said. “It’s a special moment in the college landscape because you have a first - it’s the first time that this historic program, Notre Dame, will be playing an HBCU institution and an FCS institution.”
The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC, a rare opportunity for both an FCS program and an HBCU.
“So what that means to us is that we have an opportunity to really expose our brand. It’s an iconic brand; it’s filled with a lot of history; we have a lot of passionate fans,” Allen said. “We are setting the foundation for long-term success under Coach George's leadership. The goal is that TSU will be a destination program for the next generation of student-athletes to come."
Notre Dame’s head coach Marcus Freeman was a two-time Second-Team All-Big Ten linebacker at Ohio State. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL draft, but after just one season bouncing around on practice squads, Freeman was forced to retire early due to an enlarged heart condition.
TSU head coach Eddie George was a Heisman Trophy-winning running back with Ohio State before his career with the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys. But the pair of Buckeyes say there was more to the matchup than a pair of OSU alums linking up.
“It's going to be I think a storyline that both of us played at Ohio State, but this is so much bigger than Ohio State,” Freeman said. “This is about Notre Dame and its first opportunity to play an HBCU.”
Entering his second season as TSU’s head coach, George is one of several high-profile coaches who have taken over HBCU programs across the sporting landscape, such as NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders at Jackson State and former NBA star Kenny Anderson at Nashville’s Fisk University.
“When I got to wind that we were going to play Notre Dame, immediately I was like ‘oh my gosh,’ but when I really looked at the opportunity for our kids to come to this university and have an opportunity to play on the national stage to show the nation what Tennessee State is all about holistically - the colleges, the pageantry, our tradition, our rich history not just in football but as a university - was a wonderful opportunity,” George said.
Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick also had his own connection to TSU. As the chairman of the Indiana Sports Corporation from 1992 until 2001, Swarbrick helped oversee the City Circle Classic, an annual HBCU matchup in Indianapolis that the Tigers have played in seven times.
“[The selection process] involved first some research about the state of programs. I had no idea how many national championships they've won and you see that number and you say ‘oh it's a pretty good match.’ They’ve won more than we have, and some of the iconic people who played for them,” Swarbrick said.
“But I'll tell you the thing that struck me the most as we considered our options was the trajectory of this program. What they're achieving, whether it's the evaluation of adding hockey in partnership with the Preds and the NHL, the investments they're making into the football program, it just felt right that this was a program in the right position at the right time to do it.”
TSU will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at Eastern Washington.
