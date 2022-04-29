The Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) announced its 2021-22 All-State boys and girls basketball teams on Thursday.
See the area honorees for each of the classifications below. TSSAA Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists were automatically included on the list and marked with an asterisk.
Girls TSWA All-State Teams
Class 2A
Jaslynn Walter, East Nashville, So.
Class 3A
McKenzie Cochran, Page, Sr.*
Class 4A
Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood, Sr.
Sydney Ryan, Brentwood, Sr.
Division II-A
Jailyn Banks, Middle Tennessee Christian, Jr.
Division II-AA
Kennedy Cambridge, Ensworth School, Sr.*
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth School, So.*
Trinity Fields, Brentwood Academy, Jr.
Kamil Collier, Ensworth School, Sr.
Millie Brown, Brentwood Academy, Sr.
Ella Grace Thompson, Lipscomb Academy, Sr.
Boys TSWA All-State Teams
Class 2A
Jarrod Taylor, East Nashville, Sr.*
Jaylen Jones, East Nashville, Jr.
Class 4A
Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge, Sr.*
Jarred Hall, Lebanon, Jr.
Eli Rice, Beech, Sr.
Division II-A
Jayden Jones, Goodpasture, Fr.
Division II-AA
Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy, So.*
Malik Dia, Ensworth School, Sr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.