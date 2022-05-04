On Saturday, the Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced the boys and girls bowling all-state teams for classes Division I and Division II for the 2021-22 season.
The following student-athletes from the Nashville-area were honored:
BOYS
Division I
Jackson McRae, Lebanon, Sr.
Tate Gray, Green Hill, So.
Josh Morgan, Smyrna, So.
Division II
Connor Thomas, Donelson Christian Academy, Jr.
Finn Donnelly, Pope John Paul II, So.
GIRLS
Division I
Bricey Caudill, Stewarts Creek, Jr.
Elizabeth Coutta, Smyrna, Sr.
Division II
Jenna Hedgpath, Lipscomb Academy, Sr.
Landry West, Friendship Christian, So.
Olivia Rush, Friendship Christian, So.
Presley Martin, Friendship Christian, Jr.
