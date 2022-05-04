TSWA logo

On Saturday, the Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced the boys and girls bowling all-state teams for classes Division I and Division II for the 2021-22 season.

The following student-athletes from the Nashville-area were honored: 

BOYS

Division I

Jackson McRae, Lebanon, Sr.

Tate Gray, Green Hill, So.

Josh Morgan, Smyrna, So.

Division II

Connor Thomas, Donelson Christian Academy, Jr.

Finn Donnelly, Pope John Paul II, So.

GIRLS

Division I

Bricey Caudill, Stewarts Creek, Jr.

Elizabeth Coutta, Smyrna, Sr.

Division II

Jenna Hedgpath, Lipscomb Academy, Sr.

Landry West, Friendship Christian, So.

Olivia Rush, Friendship Christian, So.

Presley Martin, Friendship Christian, Jr.