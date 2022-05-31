For the first time since 2007, and just the ninth time ever, a freshman has won the NCAA men's golf national championship. Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent took home the trophy after surviving a four-man playoff round on Monday.
Sargent defeated Texas' Parker Cody, North Carolina's Ryan Burnett, and Oklahoma State's Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra after he birdied the par-4 18th hole at the Grayhawk Golf Club's Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. It was his lone birdie of the day.
“It definitely took a lot of patience out there; it was playing tough,” Sargent said. “I just kind of stuck to my game and just let it fall into place. It was just a tough day and just had to manage expectations well.”
Sargent entered the fourth day of competition at 4-under-par and, despite his worst round of the competition, finished even par-280 (70-68-68-74) to win the championship.
Sargent's win is only the second individual national title in Vanderbilt history, following Ryan Tolbert's 400m hurdles national championship in 1997.
Sargent, the SEC Freshman of the Year, is also competing with Vanderbilt in the team competition. The Commodores finished the first portion of the competition with the top overall school at 14-over-par.
The top eight teams entered the final segment of the tournament, which takes place on Monday and Tuesday. No. 1 Vanderbilt defeated No. 8 Texas Tech 3-2 in the quarterfinals and will face No. 4 Texas in the semifinals for a spot in Wednesday's final.
