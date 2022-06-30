Over the past three seasons, Goodpasture's Isaiah West has established himself as not only the best player in the Class of 2023 in the Nashville area, but in the entire state as well.
On Wednesday afternoon, Tennessee's top-ranked recruit chose to stay in Nashville by committing to Vanderbilt.
West, listed as the 44th-best player in his class by the ESPN 100 rankings, chose the Commodores over a number of other Division I options, including Cincinnati, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Ohio State, Tennessee State, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
The 6-1 combo guard burst onto the scene as a sophomore when he helped lead Goodpasture to the program's first-ever state championship. The three-star recruit averaged 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 steals, and 2.9 assists en route to the trophy.
Last season West's campaign was cut short due to a torn ACL in December, but Goodpasture head coach Adam Sonn, a star himself at Belmont and Donelson Christian Academy, believes he will be back in time for his senior campaign as the Cougars attempt to make a third straight DII-A state title game.
Vanderbilt, who officially offered West a scholarship over a year ago in May 2021, receives a big boost to their 2023 class. After UTEP transfer Keonte Kennedy backed out of his commitment to instead choose Memphis, West is now the only Commodore on the books for the 2023 class.
Vanderbilt has sent out an offer to a Class of 2024 recruit in Brentwood Academy point guard Tyler Tanner. The offer was Tanner's first from a Power 5 program.
