On Tuesday, NBC Sports announced the launch of NBC Sports Athlete Direct, a name, image, and likeness (NIL) platform that links student-athletes and advertisers, and Vanderbilt is one of three schools signed on for the inaugural season.
The program, which presents student-athletes with NIL opportunities from local advertisers, will only be available at Vanderbilt, Notre Dame, and Temple initially. The monetization of their social media followings will be among the options for student-athletes that choose to opt in.
“As the collegiate athletics landscape continues to change, Vanderbilt’s vision is for student-athletes to maximize their potential in all areas – including with name, image, and likeness,” said Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee. “We are proud to collaborate with NBC Sports on this concept. This initiative also allows our world-class faculty the opportunity to contribute content and best practices to student-athletes through NBC Sports Athlete Direct.”
NBC Sports will also collaborate with CNBC to provide student-athletes with personal financial resources alongside the NIL services.
“We’re excited to launch NBC Sports Athlete Direct, which will add significant value to the NIL ecosystem by connecting student-athletes and advertises through a trusted marketplace that will have real scale,” said Damon Phillips, senior vice president of strategic initiatives at NBC Sports, in a release. “We look forward to growing NBC Sports Athlete Direct by working with additional institutions moving forward.”
Vanderbilt joins Belmont as local athletic departments with NIL deals. Last summer, the Bruins struck a multi-year agreement with INFLCR, a platform that provides student-athletes with access to photos that can be shared on their personal accounts to boost both the player and the program’s brands.
