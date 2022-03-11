Trailing by 15 with just over 14 minutes to play and their season on the line, the No. 11 Vanderbilt (17-15) men’s basketball team outscored No. 6 Alabama 46-25 down the stretch to pull out an 82-76 win in the second round of the SEC Tournament Thursday.
It was Vanderbilt’s first time winning a pair of conference tournament games since 2012, when Station Camp alum John Jenkins led the Commodores to the SEC title.
Alabama (19-13) jumped to a 38-28 halftime lead, but thanks to timely baskets from graduate senior Rodney Chatman and a truckload of free throws from junior Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt was able to outscore the Crimson Tide 54-38 in the second half.
“We feel really good about tonight’s win, how we competed,” Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse said. “Didn’t have a great first half. Got down early, but our guys continued to fight in that second half, stayed together, and got some wonderful results at the end.”
Pippen Jr. overcame a tough shooting night (5-19 from the field) by making 15 of his career-high 21 free throw attempts. The First Team All-SEC honoree also dished out a team-high seven assists.
“People say it’s a talent,” Pippen Jr. said in regards to his ability to draw fouls. “I’m just used to playing against bigger players. I have an old school game, using a lot of shot fakes, drawing contact, using my size as an advantage. I’ve just been practicing a lot. Getting players off balance and just using it to my benefit.”
Chatman, meanwhile, scored all 12 of his points during the second-half comeback, with 10 of the 12 coming in the crucial final five minutes. His corner three with 3:20 left in the game gave Vanderbilt the lead, 71-68, for good.
“I’ve been saying it all year, but no one believed me,” Stackhouse said. “It’s fun to finally see what we envisioned with a healthy Liam [Robbins], a healthy Rodney. That was the key. That was my selling point to Scotty in this offseason, to come back because we were going to put some pieces around him to help him not have to carry so much of the load.”
Sophomore Myles Stute poured in 18 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the field, while junior Jordan Wright added 13 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Alabama, who is projected to be a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament according to BracketMatrix, was paced by Jaden Shackelford’s 21 points.
“Hats off to Nate and his team,” Stackhouse said. “Those guys really compete at a high level. Very tough to defend. We needed all the efforts and contributions that we got from our guys tonight to beat that team.”
The Commodores advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face No. 3 Kentucky (25-6) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Kentucky swept the regular season series, winning 78-66 at Memorial Gymnasium and 77-70 at Rupp Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.