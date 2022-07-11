Tennessee football has been hot on the recruiting trail recently. In less than a week, the Vols have landed four major prospects in the class of 2023.
The biggest name came on Sunday when five-star edge rusher Chandavian Bradley announced his commitment to Tennessee.
Coming out of Platte County in Missouri, the 6-4.5, 220-pound Bradley is ranked as the top player in the state, the fifth-best edge rusher in the nation, and the 36th-ranked player nationally, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Tennessee snagged Bradley away from 31 other offers, including Oklahoma, Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, USC, Wisconsin, Washington and Michigan State. He's expected to provide a boost to UT's pass rush and make an immediate impact as a freshman.
“They’ll put me in there, have me do both dropping back in coverage and rushing off the edge — pretty much the same stuff I do in high school right now,” Bradley told 247Sports. “I mean, with the way that their roster is set right now, it’s looking like I definitely do have a chance of being able to come in and make a difference instantly.”
Bradley, who also plays basketball, is reportedly expected to suit up for the Vols hoops squad as well.
Later on Sunday, the Vols landed another top defensive target in three-star linebacker Jalen Smith out of Grayson in Loganville, Georgia.
According to 247Sports composite rankings, Smith is the 43rd-best player in Georgia, the 40th-best linebacker in his class and a top-500 player in the nation.
Smith, who measures at 6-0, 213 pounds, also had offers from Texas, Oregon, USC, LSU, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Louisville, among others. He is the third linebacker the Vols have signed for the 2023 class.
“Coach Heupel, he’s a great, outstanding coach,” Smith told 247Sports. “He knows how to win, and I feel like he’s going to turn Tennessee to the right direction and build that program to back where they’re supposed to be. That’s a winning program. Tennessee’s always been a winning program, and I feel like Tennessee is going to go back in that right direction.”
Earlier in the week, Tennessee added to the offensive side with four-star wide receiver Cameron Seldon out of Northumberland in Heathsville, Virginia, and four-star offensive lineman Sham Umarov out of Denmark in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Seldon, who committed on Thursday, has experience playing a number of positions on both sides of the football, as well as on special teams as a returner, but as of now looks to be suiting up out wide in college.
247Sports composite rankings has Seldon as the No. 2 player in the state of Virginia, the seventh-best athlete in his class and the 104th-best player in the nation.
The 6-1, 220-pound speedster also had offers from Michigan, West Virginia, Penn State, Maryland and North Carolina, among others. Whether he lines up on offense or defense, Seldon should bring some explosiveness to the Vols.
Umarov, who announced his commitment on Friday, stands at a massive 6-6, 337 pounds. He should be a welcome sight for five-star Class of 2023 quarterback Nico Lamaleava, who the Vols signed earlier this year.
According to 247Sports composite rankings, Umarov is listed as the 34th-best player in Georgia, the 31st-best offensive tackle in his class and as a top-400 player overall.
Now with 18 total commitments for 2023, the Vols class ranks fifth nationally and first in the SEC. They only trail Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson and Texas in the national standings.
