Willco awards 2021
Matt Masters

With the 8th annual WILLCO Awards set to take place on June 21, the Williamson County Sports Conference announced the finalists for the fall and winter sports categories on Monday.

The remaining finalists will be announced following the conclusion of Spring Fling. 

Girls Basketball:

McKenzie Cochran, Page

Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood

Sydney Ryan, Brentwood

Lili Wilken, Page

Boys Basketball:

Daniel Cochran, Brentwood 

Jett Montgomery, Independence 

Dominic Reed, Centennial 

DJ Starr, Ravenwood

Girls Bowling:

Samantha Dailey, Brentwood

Leia Miller, Franklin

Mary Kate Polk, Franklin

Maddie Yates, Franklin

Boys Bowling:

Brayden Didier, Franklin

Sam Dodson, Centennial

Drew Whalen, Franklin

Connor Kasick, Summit

Girls Cross Country: 

Sophia Boutros, Page

Lydia Cromwell, Brentwood

Jaynie Halterman, Independence 

Searcy Mooney, Nolensville 

Boys Cross Country: 

Brody Chapman, Brentwood

Cal Fielder, Brentwood

Parker Harris, Franklin

Miles Ramer, Ravenwood 

Football Defense:  

Jake Brock, Brentwood

Colin Hurd, Page

Myles Pollard, Ravenwood

Keaten Wade, Summit

Football Offense:  

Jake McNamara, Page

Chris Parson, Ravenwood

Brady Pierce, Summit

Aaron Walton, Brentwood 

Football:  

Jake McNamara, Page

Destin Wade, Summit

Aaron Walton, Brentwood 

Coby Walton, Nolensville 

Girls Golf:  

Brooke Brummett, Brentwood 

Piper Davis, Independence 

Sophia DiPaolo, Franklin

Hannah Ruth Walton, Ravenwood

Boys Golf:  

Harrison Akers, Franklin

Luke Beadles, Nolensville

Bryce Callaway, Brentwood

Grant Clark, Page

Girls Soccer: 

Ally Brown, Ravenwood

Maddie Padelski, Nolensville  

Sarah Kate Rath, Ravenwood

Abby Thornton, Page

Volleyball: 

Maymie Guthrie, Nolensville 

Maggie Rickert, Nolensville

Kennedy Riggs, Ravenwood 

Avery Young, Nolensville

Girls Wrestling: 

Rylee Lent, Independence 

Brooklyn Long, Independence 

Emma Stephenson, Summit

Kaylen Thomas, Ravenwood

Boys Wrestling: 

Jacob Clevenger, Fairview 

Kendrick Curtis, Fairview

Jarvis Little, Summit

Will Parcel, Page 