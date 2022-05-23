With the 8th annual WILLCO Awards set to take place on June 21, the Williamson County Sports Conference announced the finalists for the fall and winter sports categories on Monday.
The remaining finalists will be announced following the conclusion of Spring Fling.
Girls Basketball:
McKenzie Cochran, Page
Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood
Sydney Ryan, Brentwood
Lili Wilken, Page
Boys Basketball:
Daniel Cochran, Brentwood
Jett Montgomery, Independence
Dominic Reed, Centennial
DJ Starr, Ravenwood
Girls Bowling:
Samantha Dailey, Brentwood
Leia Miller, Franklin
Mary Kate Polk, Franklin
Maddie Yates, Franklin
Boys Bowling:
Brayden Didier, Franklin
Sam Dodson, Centennial
Drew Whalen, Franklin
Connor Kasick, Summit
Girls Cross Country:
Sophia Boutros, Page
Lydia Cromwell, Brentwood
Jaynie Halterman, Independence
Searcy Mooney, Nolensville
Boys Cross Country:
Brody Chapman, Brentwood
Cal Fielder, Brentwood
Parker Harris, Franklin
Miles Ramer, Ravenwood
Football Defense:
Jake Brock, Brentwood
Colin Hurd, Page
Myles Pollard, Ravenwood
Keaten Wade, Summit
Football Offense:
Jake McNamara, Page
Chris Parson, Ravenwood
Brady Pierce, Summit
Aaron Walton, Brentwood
Football:
Jake McNamara, Page
Destin Wade, Summit
Aaron Walton, Brentwood
Coby Walton, Nolensville
Girls Golf:
Brooke Brummett, Brentwood
Piper Davis, Independence
Sophia DiPaolo, Franklin
Hannah Ruth Walton, Ravenwood
Boys Golf:
Harrison Akers, Franklin
Luke Beadles, Nolensville
Bryce Callaway, Brentwood
Grant Clark, Page
Girls Soccer:
Ally Brown, Ravenwood
Maddie Padelski, Nolensville
Sarah Kate Rath, Ravenwood
Abby Thornton, Page
Volleyball:
Maymie Guthrie, Nolensville
Maggie Rickert, Nolensville
Kennedy Riggs, Ravenwood
Avery Young, Nolensville
Girls Wrestling:
Rylee Lent, Independence
Brooklyn Long, Independence
Emma Stephenson, Summit
Kaylen Thomas, Ravenwood
Boys Wrestling:
Jacob Clevenger, Fairview
Kendrick Curtis, Fairview
Jarvis Little, Summit
Will Parcel, Page
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.