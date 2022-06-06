The 8th annual WILLCO Awards are set to take place later this month on June 21, and now all the finalists have been revealed.
On Monday, the Williamson County Sports Conference announced the remaining finalists for spring sports and overall categories, which followed the fall and winter sports nominees in May.
Cheerleading:
Channing Garner, Independence
Maren McKean, Brentwood
Sophia Rattan, Franklin
Emersen Smith, Ravenwood
Dance:
Gracen Beaird, Franklin
Riley Kate Greene, Brentwood
Madison MacMullen, Nolensville
Hannah Hodgin, Centennial
Baseball:
Blake Bevis, Ravenwood
Eli Lamb, Centennial
Ethan McElvain, Nolensville
Drew Whalen, Franklin
Media Student:
Matthew Bowen, Ravenwood
Natalie Finley, Independence
Anna Raye Jones, Franklin
Gabe Reeves, Independence
Boys Soccer:
Thomas Fields, Brentwood
Jack Gorman, Page
Landon Robbins, Franklin
Forrest Wells, Brentwood
Softball:
Ryan Brown, Independence
Lauren Johnson, Centennial
Lily Kate Richards, Summit
Rylan Smith, Nolensville
Girls Tennis:
Disha Javagal, Brentwood
Lisa Messier, Franklin
Grace Stout, Ravenwood
Victoria Voronkina, Centennial
Boys Tennis:
Patrick Delves, Ravenwood
Sam Frank, Fairview
Evan Ly, Brentwood
Jackson Stone, Ravenwood
Girls Track:
Elise Dobson, Nolensville
Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood
Claire Stegall, Nolensville
Sophie Yount, Brentwood
Boys Track:
Aiden Carter, Brentwood
Cole Combs, Page
Mason Green, Ravenwood
Sterling Weldon, Nolensville
Female Sports Coach:
Ron Brock, Page
Nathan Clapp, Page
Joe Fedoris, Brentwood
Brett Young, Nolensville
Male Sports Coach:

Brian Coleman, Summit
Mike Purcell, Brentwood
Charles Rathbone, Page

Female Sports Team:
Brentwood Cross Country
Brentwood Track and Field
Nolensville Volleyball
Page Soccer
Male Sports Coach:
Brentwood Soccer
Page Football
Page Soccer
Summit Football
Female Athlete:
Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood
Sarah Kate Rath, Ravenwood
Rylan Smith, Nolensville
Kaylen Thomas, Ravenwood
Male Athlete:
Blake Bevis, Ravenwood
Jacob Clevenger, Fairview
Destin Wade, Summit
Aaron Walton, Brentwood
