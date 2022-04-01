This time last year, the main question surrounding Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmeran’s participation with the United States Men’s National Team was whether or not he could hang around the fringes of the roster selection.
Now, after donning the captain’s armband as the USMNT qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday night, the two-time reigning MLS Defender of the Year has all but clinched a roster spot. Going forward, the main question surrounding Zimmerman will be whether or not he will be one of the USA’s two starting centrebacks on the world's biggest stage.
“I’m just really excited, really proud,” Zimmerman said after a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica in the final CONCACAF qualifying match. “It’s a lot of hard work and sacrifice that goes on behind the scenes. Couldn’t be happier to qualify with this group.
Despite the loss to Costa Rica, the USMNT secured a spot in the 2022 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico after posting a 7-4-3 record through 14 games of qualification.
“You know, everyone’s made sacrifices, overcome adversity, and to end up here, despite the loss, we put ourselves in that position to have a little bit of wiggle room. As a competitor, while we’re not happy about the result, at the end of the day we qualified for the World Cup, and we’re going to celebrate that.”
The second matchday included a game in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on September 5. The United States and Canada drew 1-1. Zimmerman played zero minutes in the match.
However, since entering the starting 11 in a 1-0 loss at Panama in October, Zimmerman played in nine of the USMNT’s last 10 qualifiers, starting eight of them.
Not only has the three-time MLS Best XI honoree become a regular fixture in the starting lineup, but he has also been named the team captain on four occasions, which is not a duty taken lightly on such a young squad.
“Only a few guys had been involved in the last cycle, and they brought a lot of feedback and experience about those times. We really rallied together, and I couldn’t be more proud of the group and the intensity that we showed.
"Again, putting ourselves in a position that was a little bit less stressful than it could’ve been and being above that line the entire time through qualifying. We're going to a world cup.”
On Friday during the 2022 World Cup draw, the United States was placed into Group B alongside a pair of familiar foes in England and Iran as well as a team to be named later. The final member of the group will be the winner of UEFA’s Path A second round bracket which features Wales, Scotland, and Ukraine. The spot will be determined in June.
With the USMNT done playing meaningful games from now until the World Cup starts in November, Zimmerman will have to continue to prove himself as the anchor of Nashville SC’s stringy back line to stay in contention for a starting spot with the national team.
