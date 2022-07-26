The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Towhee Club and its restaurant Birdsong Social with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday.
Known formerly as King's Creek Golf Club, Towhee Club was purchased and remodeled by Nathan and Joel Lyons in 2020.
The course itself was originally designed by legendary golfer Arnold Palmer and golf architect Ed Seay and opened for play in 2005. However, with the help of golf architect Jerry Lemons, the Lyons brothers revamped the course to meet modern standards better.
Now, the Lyons brothers run the club partnership with Alpharetta, Georgia-based Bobby Jones Links, which owns, operates, and has built over 200 clubs worldwide. It has accommodations for all skill levels with four sets of tees between 5,000 and 6,800 yards.
When brainstorming a new name for the club, the Lyons brothers looked no further than their graphic designer, Seth McWhorter, who proposed a design featuring the Tennessee-native bird, the Towhee.
Although the Towhee is not often the first bird cited when thinking of Tennessee, Towhee Club sees that as only a benefit — "Towhee Club might not be the flashiest or most extravagant, but once you catch a glimpse of it, you will not soon forget it. And you'll want to heed its call to return again and again."
General Manager Brian Gordon echoed this vision for Towhee Club, explaining the importance of keeping the course public.
"A public course doesn't exclude anybody and is open to everybody…We're starting to see more and more people drive down from Nashville because there are just so few public courses in Middle Tennessee."
The restaurant and event space, Birdsong Social, is similarly open to all, serving up shareable plates, lunch, dinner, and cocktails for golfers and non-golfers alike. The restaurant hopes to expand its current hours, allowing the restaurant to stand on its own regardless of the golf course. Gordon reassured, "even once golf closes, the restaurant stays open.
