General Motors plans to lay off 525 workers and eliminate its third shift at the Spring Hill GM Plant.
The plant had a return-to-work date of June 21 after GM first suspended operations in Spring Hill due to COVID-19 in March, according to United Auto Workers Local 1853 Chairman Mike Herron. The reduction in force will also affect 144 temporary employees at the plant.
"We went down on March 20 ... we had every intention on bringing back all three shifts," Herron said.
GM looked at the numbers and decided to suspend the June 21 return date because the market wasn't rebounding the way it had hoped. Then the company decided it needed to indefinitely cut third shift at the plant to make up for the losses.
"This is heartbreaking news for us," Herron said. "These guys are hard workers, members of community and they'll be laid off. We're going to work hard to get them back."
Herron says layoffs will be complete by July 31 after accounting for employees who have seniority.
Located off of U.S. 31 in southern Spring Hill, the Spring Hill GM Plant makes the Cadillac XT5, XT6 and GMC Acadia SUVs.
