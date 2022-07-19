The Faurecia auto industry plant in Spring Hill has sold for $52 million.
According to a release, Encinitas, California-based STOS Partners now owns the 276,081-square-foot factory building.
Effingham, Illinois-based Agracel Inc. was the seller.
Faurecia, which manufactures automobile door panels, will continue as a long-term tenant at the property, located at 3555 Cleburne Road.
STOS offers a portfolio of about 200 buildings with a collective approximately 5 million square feet, according to the company website.
The local office of Calabasas, California-based Lee & Associates brokered the deal, representing both the buyer and the seller, the release notes. William Sisk, Lee & Associates partner, oversaw the effort.
Agracel, along with other development partners, broke ground on the Faurecia factory in 2018, noting at the time the plant was expected to bring 143 jobs to Maury County.
Last fall, Faurecia said it planned to invest an additional $18 million into the facility and create an additional 170 jobs.
